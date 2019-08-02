More from Star Tribune
John Rash
Rash Report: Debates focused on the wrong kind of conflict
CNN should have focused more on foreign policy and had candidates answer more profound questions about war and diplomacy.
Editorial
Woodstock 50 folds: There's no going back to the garden
The original festival was a product of its time, a mood difficult to recapture.
Editorial
Trump's drug import plan merits both support, skepticism
It's OK as a workaround, but it likely won't be a long-term solution.
Letters
Readers Write: PolyMet mine, state pensions, Minneapolis parking, Canadian drugs, driving laws, energy
End silence on mining impacts.
RYAN WINKLER
Ryan Winkler: It's Minnesota's turn to legalize marijuana use
It can help veterans suffering from PTSD, and the state is spending significant resources to enforce minor offenses. The time is now.