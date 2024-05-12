Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

The "State Senate OKs harsher penalty for gun straw buyers" (front page, May 10), but the Legislature failed to advance a bill that would require gun owners to report stolen guns within 48 hours. I found it interesting that the very next article reported that "Gun thefts from cars is triple the rate of 10 years ago." It would be delicious irony if it weren't so tragic.

Fred Beier, Edina





ISRAEL/GAZA WAR

Do your values hold up? Ours do.

Hear me out: Let's say the roles of Israel and Palestine are perfectly reversed. After World War II, chunks of Israel's land are transferred to the Palestinians by Western powers, and over the next 70 years, the Palestinians (aided by those Western powers) gradually annex more territory and institute apartheid conditions at the pretext of security. Israel's hopelessness allows far-right factions to seize government control, and elections haven't been held since 2005. After those factions carry out the Oct. 7 attacks, Palestine responds by bombing Israel, damaging half of all buildings and killing over 32,000 people. Israelis starve as Palestine limits aid into the nation, and Palestine is accused of war crimes at the United Nations. American college students protest, calling for an end to the killing of innocent Israelis but are criticized for "forwarding anti-Palestinian hate speech." The United States sends billions more dollars to Palestine, approved by politicians receiving millions of dollars in donations from pro-Palestine lobbying groups.

OK, back to real life. Hopefully this hypothetical can help clear up why we're pro-Palestine. Our position is not based on hatred for people on either side of the conflict, nor our desire to wipe either country off the map. Our position is based on the idea that illegal settlements, apartheid, war crimes and oppression should be considered wrong anywhere on earth. In the case of a role reversal, I can confidently say I would be pro-Israel. How about you?

Gabe Sinner, Minneapolis





Just wondering: During December, January, February and early March, when Gazans were dying by dozens or hundreds a day, there appeared to be zero protests and campouts on college campuses. Yet when warmer weather began in April, the protests popped up like tulips. I can only assume that the students' ethical and moral outrage was frozen during the winter months and only thawed out when spring and warmer temperatures arrived.

Daniel R. Blegen, Brooklyn Park





U.S. HOUSE

A small sign of healing

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt to oust Mike Johnson from his post as House Speaker speaks volumes to the culture of the far-right. Republicans vs. Democrats. X vs. O. Good guys vs. bad guys. That Johnson survived is a testimony that some semblance of democracy remains and that there are still some legislators of open mind, willing to collaborate and see the big picture. Don't forget we're all Americans with shared ideals. Hopefully, this can turn the page from knee-jerk fighting with the "other side" to realizing we're all in this together, one nation, indivisible. Godspeed to Johnson as he continues to navigate troubled waters.

Charles Corcoran, Stillwater





RIDESHARE WAGES

Companies aren't neutral players

The author of the commentary on ridesharing took at face value Lyft's "rate study" that claimed drivers are making between $22 and $25 per hour after expenses ("Legislature must act — properly — on Uber and Lyft before adjourning," Opinion Exchange, May 10). But that's like asking Donald Trump what the square-footage of his condo is.

I work in nonemergency medical transportation and have talked to hundreds of rideshare drivers, most of whom came to the company I work for because money is tight at Uber or Lyft. I do not believe Lyft's numbers — not for a minute.

There's a reason transportation providers work longer hours than most of us ever have: To make ends meet, they have to. I estimate their average hourly rate is closer to $15 per hour.

Frederic J. Anderson, Minneapolis

The writer is a training coordinator at Blue and White Taxi.





May 23 is Red Nose Day in the U.S., sponsored by Save the Children and Comic Relief U.S. It is a day that people can look silly with a red nose for a good cause. It appears that our state Legislature is getting an early jump on the day, at least the clown nose part. In Tuesday's paper it was reported that our very own clown corps did not include representatives from Uber and Lyft regarding wage negotiations ("Uber, Lyft not on board with deal," May 7). Unfortunately this may result in the rideshare companies pulling out of the entire state. While it may be early in these discussions, a person in the Capitol building may be able to hear calliope music coming out of the legislative chambers.

Bruce Lemke, Orono





Uber released its first-quarter financials on Wednesday. It lost $654 million, shattering the myth that Uber is making unreasonable profits off the backs of exploited drivers. The rideshare compensation issue has been interesting to watch. A group of Marxist-leaning Minneapolis City Council members and small number of activist drivers are dictating a disastrous policy that will lead to an innovative, popular and valuable service that many people rely on going away. The City Council should focus on reducing crime and stemming the exodus of Minneapolis residents, and the activist drivers should find another profession.

Casey Whelan, Plymouth





Message to Uber and Lyft: Don't let the door hit you on the way out of the state. Minnesotans will create locally owned replacements that don't drain profits to management, and we will be fine without you. People should not forget that these companies came into being to break unionized taxi services. We can do better.

Laurie Stammer, Buffalo





Over the last year and a half I have co-authored a book. It's not out yet but should be in the next few months.

I can easily document that I've spent at least 600 hours writing the book and doing the necessary tasks to get it published.

Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne has said that anyone in any profession should make at least the city minimum wage, about $15 an hour. So I should be paid at least $9,000 for my work writing the book.

Actually, it looks like, at most, my share of royalties might be $8,000. (That may not sound like much, but while I'm a Minnesota author, I'm not William Kent Krueger!) But I've incurred about $5,000 in expenses, so I'll only realize $3,000.

So I need another $6,000 to be made whole. Can Payne, or any other member of the City Council, having demonstrated their extensive knowledge of business practices, tell me who to contact to get the additional $6,000 that I clearly deserve?

David J. Therkelsen, Minneapolis





MINNEAPOLIS

Stay or go, just be constructive

Once again the Star Tribune has published an opinion piece from a resident who has decided we all need to know that he is leaving Minneapolis because of concerns for the safety of his family and his dissatisfaction with the city's leadership ("Why we're leaving after all these years," Opinion Exchange, May 8). I have no quibble with individuals deciding to move, whatever their reasons may be. All citizens should be free to make such choices (though sadly not all have the means to do so), and it doesn't matter if I or anyone else agrees with them. But I do wonder why the Star Tribune continues to devote column inches to such repetitive perspectives that offer nothing new and advance no ideas for improvements. I expect more of our newspaper.

Cyndy Crist, St. Paul