Rye Berry Salad With Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: You can make this salad a day ahead, leaving out the chopped vegetables until ready to serve. Here, tart dried cranberries add pops of color and favor. Rye berries (whole kernels of rye) can be found with bulk grains at supermarkets or food co-ops. Try using other grains — oat groats, barley, Kamut, spelt — in place of the rye, if you prefer. Cooking times for the other grains will vary a little; start tasting after 20 minutes of cooking. They’re done when they’re tender, but still a bit chewy. Keep additional dressing in a covered jar in the refrigerator. It’s a wonderful basting sauce for chicken or pork. If you’re using local hazelnut oil (American Hazelnut Co.) and sunflower oil (Smude’s extra-virgin), both of which are very flavorful, you will need less than in most vinaigrette recipes. Find these oils at food co-ops. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 1/2 c. rye berries (see Note)

• Salt

• 2 c. sugar snap peas, strings removed and sliced in 1/2-in. pieces

• 4 green onions, trimmed and sliced into 1/8-in. pieces

• 1/4 c. dried cranberries

• 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 2 tbsp. maple syrup

• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 2 tsp. chopped shallots

• 1/4 c. hazelnut or sunflower oil (see Note)

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Put the rye berries in a medium saucepan and cover with water by 2 inches and season heavily with salt to taste. Set over high heat, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook until the rye berries are tender, about 30 to 35 minutes. Drain in a strainer and spread the berries out on a baking sheet to dry for about 5 minutes.

Place the rye berries in a large bowl and toss in the sugar snap peas, green onions and cranberries.

Make the vinaigrette by placing the vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, shallots and oil in a covered jar and shake until combined. Toss just enough of the vinaigrette into the salad to lightly coat the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 290 Fat 10 g Sodium 145 mg

Carbohydrates 46 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 8 g

Protein 7 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 starch, 1 ½ fat.