Another shopping mall in the Twin Cities is going underwater to attract customers.

SeaQuest Holdings LLC, a fast-growing developer of aquariums and other animal exhibits, will open an aquarium at Rosedale Center in Roseville next spring.

Construction has already started on the two-level, 23,000-square foot attraction in the former Ruby Tuesday space near J.C. Penney. It will employ about 75 people and bring Rosedale into competition with the Mall of America’s aquarium, called Sea Life Minnesota.

The firms said the Rosedale attraction will allow people to see sharks and caimans, get wet among stingrays, snorkel with tropical fish, and feed birds and reptiles.

“Our partnership with SeaQuest will provide a totally unique experience unlike anything else in the metro, as we’re giving guests the opportunity to interact directly with animals like nowhere else,” Lisa Crain, Rosedale’s general manager, said in a statement.

Idaho-based SeaQuest has other aquariums at seven other malls in six states. In other malls, a daylong pass at a SeaQuest aquarium costs about $10 for children under 12, $13 for seniors over 55 and $15 for people ages 12 to 55. The company announced a 50-percent discount for early ticket sales and event bookings at the Rosedale location.

SeaQuest has drawn scrutiny from some animal rights groups, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which is critical of SeaQuest’s practice of allowing people to touch fish and other aquatic animals.

Like many malls, Rosedale has been adding more entertainment and dining options to keep shoppers and visitors longer. It added an Extreme Sandbox attraction last year with big construction equipment simulations. Its Revolution Hall food market, a modernized food court, opened last month.

The mall, one of the busiest in the Twin Cities, completed an extensive remodeling earlier this year, including an addition that brought the first Von Maur department store to the east metro two months ago.

Rosedale took a hit, however, when Bon-Ton closed all of its stores nationwide, including a Herberger’s store at the center this summer.