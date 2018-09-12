Eddie Rosario’s strained left quad isn’t 100 percent healed yet, but he’s close, Paul Molitor said. Close enough to return to the lineup, in fact.

“He was anxious to play yesterday, and was probably disappointed when I told him we’d wait another day. He wants to get in there,” Molitor said. “I watched him run and I feel like, if he can give me the effort I saw right now, we should be OK. His swings are that important.”

Molitor said he would consider pinch-running for Rosario late in the game, but otherwise doesn’t think Rosario, who was injured while trying to beat an infield grounder on Aug. 30, needs to make any concessions to the injury. And the opportunity to win a series from the Yankees — something the Twins have managed only once in Rosario’s four-year career — means a lot to the player and manager both. In fact, the Twins haven’t managed to win back-to-back games against the Yankees since the 2013 season, so tonight’s game carries about as much meaning as any September game can for a team that’s 15 1/2 games out of first place.

Meanwhile, Miguel Sano took batting practice and fielded ground balls for a second straight day on Wednesday, and said he can tell his sore left leg is improving. He even hopes he might return to the lineup this weekend in Kansas City, though Molitor is cautious about speeding him up too much.

“Our message is jut to urge him to keep doing what [the training staff is] asking him to do,” Molitor said. “But it’s not to the point where I feel like the risk has been removed. … We’re going to bring him along slowly.”

Sano made it clear, though, that he intends to get back before the season ends. “Yeah, a hundred percent. I want to finish strong,” Sano said. “I’ve had a struggling year. I want to finish strong.”

Here are the lineups for tonight’s finale of the homestand:

YANKEES

McCutchen RF

Hicks CF

Andujar 3B

Stanton LF

Gregorius SS

Sanchez C

Voit DH

Bird 1B

Torres 2B

Severino RHP

TWINS

Mauer 1B

Polanco SS

Rosario DH

Grossman LF

Forsythe 2B

Cave CF

Garver C

Kepler RF

Adrianza 3B

Odorizzi RHP