Sir Roger Moore, who starred as James Bond in seven movies, has died. He was 89.

The actor, author and UNICEF Goodwill ambassador passed following a brief battle with cancer. There will be a private funeral held in Monaco, his family said on Tuesday.

Moore is survived by three children and his wife, Kristina Tholstrup. Here’s their announcement:

In addition to being the third Bond on the big screen (he replaced Sean Connery), Moore is also famous for playing Simon Templar on “The Saint,” which aired from 1962 to 1969.

In 2008, Moore was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work on television and in film.

The British actor was married four times. He was predeceased last year by step-daughter Christina Knudsen, who also succumbed to cancer. Knudsen was the daughter of Moore’s third wife, Kristina “Kiki” Tholstrup.