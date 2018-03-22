The head of a central Minnesota school district has been arrested and accused of exposing himself several times to employees at a convenience store in Waite Park.

Rocori Superintendent Scott Staska, 56, of Cold Spring, was booked Wednesday into the Stearns County jail by Waite Park police on a misdemeanor count and released later that day, according to the Stearns County jail log.

Staska was among six finalists selected this week to interview to be the next superintendent of the Moorhead School District. His interview was to occur Saturday before the school board.

Staska was captured on store video about 12:15 a.m. Sunday exposing himself to employees of a Kwik Trip store in the 400 block of Great Oak Drive, Police Chief Dave Bentrud said Thursday.

The chief said Staska has been accused of exposing himself at least four other times at the same store dating back to December. All incidents occurred inside the store, he said.

"It is not clear why the previous incidents were not reported sooner," but they are now being investigated, Bentrud said in a statement.

File photo by DAVID JOLES ï djoles@startribune.com Cold Spring, MN In April 2009 Superintendent Scott Staska spoke at a news conference joined Gov. Tim Pawlenty, center, and Minnesota Health Department commissioner Sanne Magnan, right, after a suspected case of the H1N1 influenza ("swine flu") was detected at Rocori Middle School.

Bentrud said his department has "no information that minor children were present during any of these incidents."

A telephone message was left with Staska at his home seeking a response to the allegation.

Staska was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday night, said school board Chairwoman Kara Habben, and the district will likely "have to develop a plan at some point" to address how to deal with Staska's absence.

Habbe said school officials have heard of no similar accusations against Staska on district property or involving students or staff.

Staska has been superintendent since 2002, and a year later was directing high school students to safety when a freshman shot and killed two students.

The district has three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school. Its enrollment of roughly 2,000 comes from the Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond areas. His salary for 2016-17 was $149,400, according to public records.

He came to Rocori from the Yellow Medicine East School District in Granite Falls, Minn. He has also was a high school principal in Barnesville, Minn.

In 2010, Staska was named the state's top superintendent by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. He was credited for his leadership during the 2003 school shooting.