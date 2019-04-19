Matthew Hurt is headed to Duke this fall.

Hurt, a 6-9 McDonald’s All-American coveted by the nation’s blue-blood basketball programs, announced his commitment to the Duke after school Friday in the auditorium at Rochester John Marshall, where he first played varsity as a seventh-grader.

Hurt’s family members sat with him as he spoke on stage, seated at a table behind a John Marshall Rockets banner. He broke the news by putting on a Blue Devils cap, setting off cheers and applause.

In the weeks leading up to Friday, Hurt, a five-star recruit, narrowed his choices to Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky. Most of the speculation among basketball observers pointed toward Duke being the favorite.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski took a private jet to Rochester twice in a span of several weeks recently to watch Hurt play. In selecting the Blue Devils, Hurt will join Apple Valley native Tre Jones, who recently announced he is returning for his sophomore year.

Hurt has said his goal is to play one season of college basketball before turning professional. Hurt was Minnesota’s leading high school scorer — in all classes — for three consecutive seasons.

During the 2018-19 regular season, he averaged 36.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

On the court, he has developed a reputation for his composure and calm demeanor. “I can’t give all the credit to myself,” Hurt told the Star Tribune’s Chip Scoggins this winter. “I have had great coaches, teammates. I don’t really focus on [stats]. I just want to win.”

