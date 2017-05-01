Robb Stauber has been named coach of the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team for the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
A Duluth native and former All-America goalie for the Gophers men’s hockey team, Stauber coached the U.S. to the gold medal at the women’s world championships in April.
Stauber, 49, was an assistant coach for the 2014 women’s Olympic team. He was the first goalie to win the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player, in 1988, before a 10-year professional career that included four NHL seasons.
