A St. Paul teen pleaded guilty Tuesday to terrorizing a group of teenagers at gunpoint and raping two young women on the city’s Harriet Island in 2017.

Prosecutors are expected seek a nearly 47-year prison term, lifetime supervised released and lifetime sex offender registration against defendant Choncey M. Stewart, who was 16 when he committed the crimes.

Stewart, 17, testified in Ramsey County District Court that he initiated the attack on a group of three juveniles and one adult — two young women and two young men — about 11:15 p.m. on June 6, 2017.

“I grabbed one of the girls and put her in the car…,” Stewart testified.

Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Jill Fedje asked Stewart if he pulled the woman by the hair to the car.

“Yes,” he said, eyes downcast the entire time he recalled how he and three of his friends attacked the victims.

Stewart entered a straight plea to two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree criminal sexual conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon, two counts of aiding and abetting kidnapping and four counts of aiding and abetting first-degree robbery.

Prosecutors threatened to file two additional kidnapping charges and a count of crime committed for the benefit of a gang if Stewart proceeded to trial. They are expected to seek an aggravated sentence when Stewart is sentenced on March 15.

Stewart’s attorney, Patrick McGee, said he would seek a “significantly” lower prison term, but did not specify the amount of time.

If prosecutors get their prison term, Stewart would be nearly 50 years old before he is eligible for parole.

According to Stewart’s testimony Tuesday and the criminal complaint filed against him: Stewart and his friends, ages 18 to 20 at the time, were on Harriet Island. A 16-year-old boy he knew from high school approached him and asked to buy marijuana. Stewart’s group had no marijuana to sell.

Stewart went back to his group and then ran up to the victims armed with a handgun.

“Do you know who the [expletive] I am?” Stewart admitted to saying. “Sorry, but I need everything.”

Stewart made the two male victims disrobe down to their underwear and lie facedown in the grass. The 16-year-old victim thought the gun wasn’t real.

“I took the clip out the gun and showed him the bullets,” Stewart testified.

Stewart and his co-defendants took four iPhones from the victims after Stewart, at gunpoint, made them remove their passcodes and an app designed to help locate lost or stolen phones. They also took $85 from the victims.

Stewart testified that he put the barrel of the gun in a 15-year-old boy’s mouth. The boy Stewart knew from school looked up, and someone in Stewart’s group kicked him in the face.

“You threatened to kill them?” Fedje asked.

“Yes,” Stewart said, admitting that he put the gun to the victims’ heads if they weren’t cooperating.

Stewart’s group looked through the victims’ car. He testified that armed with the gun, he then dragged a 17-year-old girl to the back seat, forced her to undress and sexually assaulted her.

The complaint said he pointed the gun at the girl’s chest and ordered her to undress. When Stewart was finished, his co-defendant, Devontre J. Vann, who was 19 at the time, assaulted the girl.

Stewart testified that he dragged the second woman, 18, by the hair to the front seat of the car, made her undress and sexually assaulted her.

Another co-defendant, DeAndray A. Easley, who was 18 at the time, asked the women if the sex was consensual.

Fedje asked Stewart if, while armed, he coerced the women to say they were consenting.

“I didn’t tell them nothing,” Stewart said.

Stewart gave the gun to Easley, who pointed it at the male victims and stood watch over them.

Stewart testified that after he finished assaulting the second victim, he returned to the back seat and assaulted the first victim a second time.

Vann then sexually assaulted the other victim in the front seat.

“You feel that they felt threatened by the gun?” Fedje asked.

“Yes,” Stewart answered.

Fedje asked if, during the second assault on the 17-year-old victim, Stewart “raped” her outside of the car in view of the other victims.

“I’m going to object to your use of the word rape,” McGee said.

Ramsey County District Court Judge Timothy Mulrooney didn’t address the objection, but Fedje avoided the word as she continued her questioning.

Stewart’s group forced the four victims into their car, threw the keys into the bushes and ordered them not to move for 20 minutes. Stewart’s group threatened to shoot anyone who disobeyed the orders.

The victims waited 20 minutes before calling police.

Fedje and Mulrooney asked Stewart if it was “particularly cruel” to force the victims to undress and to assault the women in front of their peers.

“Yes,” Stewart said each time.

Three people who attended Stewart’s plea hearing in support of the victims declined to comment afterward.

A woman who identified herself as Stewart’s grandmother watched the start of the proceeding, left the courtroom during his testimony and returned later.

“When children are crying out for help…,” she said afterward before being pulled away by McGee.

Vann pleaded guilty last year to one count of aiding and abetting first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison.

Easley, 20, was convicted at trial last year of all 10 felony charges filed against him. He was sentenced to nearly 30 years.

Vershone J. Hodges, 21, who was also with Stewart’s group, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of aiding and abetting aggravated first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison. Vann told authorities that Hodges also sexually assaulted one of the victims.