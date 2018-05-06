Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino appears to be filling his last assistant coaching spot with Wichita State’s Kyle Lindsted, a source told the Star Tribune on Sunday.

Lindsted, who was the top recruiter for Shockers coach Greg Marshall, is working on finalizing a deal at Minnesota this week, Wichita’s KWCH 12 TV reported earlier Sunday afternoon.

The 41-year-old Kansas native worked at Wichita State for three seasons after spending 15 years at Sunrise Christian Academy in his home state, a school his father founded in 1987.

Sunrise Christian was put on the prep basketball map when Lindsted worked as athletic director and head boys basketball coach, producing 35 Division I players from 2000-2015, including former national college player of the year and Oklahoma star Buddy Hield, ex-Michigan State point guard Tum Tum Nairn and former Gophers center Bakary Konate.

Pitino is hiring Lindsted to replace Ben Johnson, who left to be on Xavier coach Travis Steele’s coaching staff last month. The Gophers also filled another assistant spot earlier this spring with former Wisconsin-Milwaukee head coach Rob Jeter replacing Kimani Young, who left for Connecticut.

Lindsted and Jeter join Ed Conroy, who has been an assistant for Pitino since the 2016-17 season.

-- Former University of Pittsburgh guard Marcus Carr made an official visit to the Gophers over the weekend. Carr averaged 10 points and four assists last season as a freshman. He has to sit out next season, per NCAA transfer rules. But Carr has three years of eligibility remaining.