After weeks of preparation, residents of a large homeless encampment along Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis are expected to begin moving Tuesday morning to a temporary shelter sponsored by the city and Minnesota tribal leaders.

A group of 10 inhabitants — carefully selected by social workers based on their age and vulnerability — are expected to begin loading their tents and other belongings into moving carts and trucks. A team of aid workers will help them move into three large, heated tents erected across the street that will serve as their temporary home until more permanent housing is found.

City officials said they hope to move people in stages, with the hope of relocating all of the remaining 100 people still living at the camp by the end of next week.

The transition culminates months of aggressive outreach efforts by city, county and American Indian agencies, and comes at a critical time for the tent community.

As temperatures have plunged in recent weeks, conditions at the camp have deteriorated, with some people using barrels of burning wood and dangerous propane heaters to stay warm in their tents. Drug overdoses are a daily occurrence at the camp, and last week humanitarian aid workers and residents complained of being harassed and threatened by members of a street outreach group. The mood at the camp had grown so hostile that several outreach workers with local nonprofits said they were afraid to set foot in the camp.

On Monday night, construction crews were still putting the final touches on the spacious, sprung tents that will serve as the transitional shelter, called a “navigation center,” which will accommodate up to 120 people.

It is unclear how many people living at the camp will make the move to the new site. In interviews, some tent dwellers said they prefer the independence of living on the streets, huddled in tents or cars, than in more organized shelters. A number of people at the camp have been here since it began in August.

“I think most people will go,” predicted Kendell Jackson, 29, a camp resident, who spoke Monday night by a campfire next to his tent. “It’s too chaotic and too violent. It’s time to come in from the cold.”

The new shelter will be open 24 hours a day, and is designed to have as few barriers as possible for new residents. People are allowed to bring their pets, belongings and partners, and outreach workers will be on site to help connect them to housing and other social services. Drug use will not be permitted in the tents, but there will be no drug-testing; and those who arrive inebriated or under the influence of illegal drugs will be allowed to stay. No curfew will be enforced.

“This navigation center is just a temporary stop on a way to stable housing,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey at a public meeting Sunday.