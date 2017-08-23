Residents of a Minneapolis apartment building will be out of their units for a least a couple of days after part of its brick facade fell to the ground Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to the three-story building on the 600 block of E. 16th Street around 11:45 p.m. after a 100 to 120-square-foot section of the facade fell and hit a balcony in the back and knocked down a power mast, said Minneapolis Fire Department spokesman Bryan Tyner.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution. Inspectors on Wednesday determined that the building is structurally stable, but the building is without power. Residents will be allowed back when power is restored and the building is rendered safe, “likely in a couple of days,” Tyner said.

The Red Cross said it is helping 15 residents who were displaced.

The collapse is under investigation.