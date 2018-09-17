A day after Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell dropped a critical pass in the 29-29 tie against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings have signed another pass-catcher: speedster Aldrick Robinson.

The signing was first revealed by NFL.com and confirmed by the Star Tribune.

Robinson played last year for the San Francisco 49ers. He caught 19 passes for 260 yards — an average of 13.7 yards per catch.

The 5-foot-10 receiver from Southern Methodist started out in Washington, where he played from 2011 to 2014. He then spent one season in Atlanta and one with the 49ers.

For his career he has 69 catches for 1,191 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Vikings have not officially announced the signing, but did release maligned kicker Daniel Carlson only minutes later.

Treadwell’s status as the third receiver, along with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, is in jeopardy. On Sunday, the Vikings turned briefly to Stacy Coley and also have Brandon Zylstra is an immediate option for that role.

Treadwell has four catches so far this season for 41 yards. He caught 20 balls in 2017.