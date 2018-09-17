The Vikings will have a new kicker.

Rookie Daniel Carlson was waived Monday and eight-year veteran Dan Bailey, a former Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys, appears to be his replacement. Coach Mike Zimmer said Bailey will undergo a physical before he can be signed.

Bailey is the second-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.

Carlson, a fifth-round pick, missed three field goals, including a game-winning 35-yard attempt in overtime, during the Vikings’ 29-29 tie in Green Bay on Sunday.

Zimmer did not mince words in describing the decision to waive Carlson.

"Did you see the game?" Zimmer said. Asked whether it was a tough decision, he said it was "pretty easy."

Watch: Kicker Carlson says, 'I obviously let my team down'

Bailey, 30, was released by the Cowboys on Sept. 1 in a cost-cutting measure. He signed a seven-year, $22.5 million deal in 2014, but played in only 12 games last season because of injuries.

The Cowboys kept Brett Maher, who can also punt, over Bailey.

Bailey has converted 88.1 percent of his career attempts, behind only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker (90.3 percent).

Statistically, Bailey is coming off his worst season in 2017 when he made 15 of 20 field goal attempts and 26 of 28 extra-point tries. He missed four games because of due to a groin injury.

Bailey has kicked in three playoff games, making four of six field goal attempts and all eight extra points. One of his misses, in a 2014 NFC Divisional Round loss to the Packers, was blocked.