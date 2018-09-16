Laquon Treadwell clutched his helmet in disbelief. Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had just intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass that Treadwell tipped into the air. What should’ve been a simple first-down completion on a slant turned into a Vikings turnover with 2 minutes and 13 seconds left in Sunday’s 29-29 tie at Lambeau Field.

Three plays later, Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a 36-yard field goal for an eight-point lead that ultimately led to overtime.

“I’ve made that play 100 times in practice,” Treadwell said. “I’ll learn so much from that play. I’ll learn so much about myself from that play. I’d never been in that situation before. I’m owning up to it and I’ll get better. That won’t bring me down. That will push me up. It’ll make me work harder in practice on the little things, on the details.”

Cousins showed confidence in Treadwell, who earlier caught his first NFL touchdown on a 14-yard post route, by twice throwing his way in overtime — both incompletions. After the tipped interception, Cousins said he told Treadwell “you’re fine” when he was visibly disappointed in his play.

“I threw that ball pretty hard, that was probably my hardest pass of the day,” Cousins said. “We just got to get him into the fire, you know, where he can be like ‘OK, been there, done that.’ I think everything right now a lot of times is new for him in the sense that I don’t know if he was there last year as the ‘X’ running a slant in a two-minute drill.”

Cousins targeted Treadwell on back-to-back plays in overtime. The first, Treadwell cut inward and Cousins threw outward behind his target. The second pass flew off Treadwell’s fingertips on a short route on third down.

“I’m reading the defense, going off my reads and again in the moment that’s where I felt the ball needed to go,” Cousins said. “Hindsight, you know, maybe there was somebody else open.”

The ending overshadowed what could’ve been a long-awaited breakout game for Treadwell, who caught two of his first three targets for 23 yards and a touchdown. In the first quarter, Treadwell burned Packers cornerback Kevin King on an inside move for his first-ever touchdown. He watched as his last three targets flew off his hands or over his head.

Coach Mike Zimmer was brief when asked about Treadwell, saying, “You got to catch the ball. You know, that’s the number one thing receivers do — catch the ball.” Six targets against the Packers tied Treadwell’s career high, but he said the one tipped into an interception is his biggest lesson learned.

“That play I could’ve made,” Treadwell said. “I could’ve made it and a lot of things could’ve went different.”