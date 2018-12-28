Sears plans to close its store at the Mall of America in March as part of an 80-store bankruptcy liquidation, according to a report from CNBC.

The department store operator told employees Thursday that it plans to shut another round of stores next year, in addition to those that are already in the process of going dark, CNBC reported.

Sears Holding Co. filed for bankruptcy Oct. 15 and has kept about 700 stores operating through the busy holiday shopping period.

Since filing for bankruptcy, the retailer has announced plans to close more than 260 of its 700 Sears and Kmart, more than a third of its locations.

The Mall of America location, a prominent three-level anchor location, was not included in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Sears was an original tenant when the Bloomington mall opened in 1992.

Officials at Sears and the Mall of America were not immediately available for comment.

