It appears Derrick Rose's tenure with the Timberwolves is coming to an end.



The veteran guard is expected to sign a two-year, $15 million deal with the Pistons, according to a report from ESPN. Rose came to the Wolves late in the 2017-18 season after the Cavaliers waived him. He reunited with former Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who he played for in Chicago and Rose rejuvenated his career after signing for a minimum contract last season.



Rose averaged 18 points per game while shooting 48 percent in 51 games. The highlight of his season with the Wolves was a 50-point game he had Oct. 31 against the Jazz at Target Center.



Rose, 30, was also a repsected voice in the Wolves' locker room, often a steadying force and a source of leadership. But he now has the security of a multi-year contract with Detroit.