Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar officially ended her marriage to husband Ahmed Hirsi on Tuesday, scarcely a month after she petitioned for a divorce citing an “irretrievable breakdown” in their marriage.

The Minneapolis Democrat filed for divorce from Hirsi in early October, about a month after a Washington, D.C., physician alleged that her husband left her after becoming romantically involved with Omar, a client of his political consulting business. Both Omar and the consultant, Tim Mynett, have denied an affair.

An agreement signed Tuesday by Hennepin County Court officials awards Omar and Hirsi joint legal custody of their three children, ages, 16, 13 and 7.

Omar’s attorney Jaime Driggs issued a statement on her behalf: “Anyone going through a divorce is glad when it is over and this case is no exception. Ilhan is grateful that she and Ahmed were able to come to a resolution for the sake of their children. Like any other family in this situation, Ilhan wishes for privacy and will not be commenting any further.”

An attorney for Hirsi said he has no comment.

Omar and Hirsi had been romantically involved since she was a teenager in the early 2000s, though they did not legally marry until 2018. Omar was also previously married to another man named Ahmed Nur Said Elmi during what she has described as an impasse in her relationship with Hirsi. That marriage legally ended in 2017, several years after she reunited and had a third child with Hirsi.

Her marital history came under political fire earlier this year after it came to light that she and Hirsi filed taxes jointly while she was still legally married to Elmi.