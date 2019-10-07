Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar filed for divorce from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, according to court papers filed Friday in Hennepin County District Court.

The divorce filing cites an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship.” The filing calls for joint custody of their three children.

Her attorney Jaime Driggs sent the Star Tribune a statement that says “Just like any other family navigating this kind of transition, Ilhan wishes to have their privacy respected for themselves and their children and will not be commenting any further.”

The statement also says that their marriage has “been the object of speculation and innuendo from political opponents and the media,” and “taken a significant toll” on the family.

In August, a Washington, D.C., physician alleged in divorce filings that her husband, a national political consultant, left her after becoming romantically involved with Omar, a client of his fundraising business. Omar denied the affair took place.

This is her second split from Hirsi. They applied for a marriage license in 2002 when Omar was 19, though they were never legally married until 2018.

After they had two children together, she married another man, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. She later returned to Hirsi and had a third child with him.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board fined Omar earlier this year for using campaign funds to pay a tax lawyer, who was hired to amend tax filings in which she filed a joint tax return with Hirsi even though she was still legally married to Elmi.

This again raised questions about her marriage to Elmi and whether it was sincere or some effort to help Elmi’s immigration status, or even whether Elmi is her brother. She has denied Elmi is her brother but declined to answer any questions about the circumstances of her marriage to him.

Omar is a Minneapolis resident and first term Democrat from the Fifth Congressional District who has rocketed to international fame as the first Somali-American member of Congress.