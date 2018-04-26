Schools, businesses and even hospital patients were ordered to evacuate Superior, Wis., on Thursday after explosions rocked an oil refinery south of the Lake Superior harbor city.

A giant plume of oily, black smoke from burning asphalt spread for miles after a series of explosions that began shortly after 10 a.m. Officials ordered people to leave an evacuation zone that covered 78 square miles around the Husky Energy oil refinery.

The fire was burning so intensely by Thursday afternoon that firefighters couldn’t even attempt to put it out. Officials said they didn’t know how long the fire would burn or when they could safely attack it.

“We can’t get people close enough to actually put the fire out,” said Scott Gordon, a battalion chief with the Superior Fire Department. Gordon said the danger to firefighters was not only from the blaze, but also from other chemicals and petroleum products that could ignite.

As of midday Thursday, officials had yet to determine the cause of the initial explosion. Colin Schade, a Husky Energy spokesman, said it occurred in the fluidized catalytic cracking area of the refinery. That’s a part of the refining process where crude oil is subjected to heat and pressure to extract gasoline and other light petroleum products.

Officials said the widespread evacuation was a precaution, prompted by their desire to be as cautious as possible in responding to the emergency.

Gallery: Superior, Wis. refinery explosion Gallery: Superior, Wis. refinery explosion

“Better safe than sorry,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

Meanwhile:

• Around 2 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior shut down, closing its emergency room and transferring all patients to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center and Benedictine Health System, both in Duluth.

• Three schools included in the evacuation zone — Great Lakes Elementary, the Superior Middle School and Northern Lights Elementary — planned to bus children to the Amsoil Facility parking lot at 1011 Susquehanna Av., the Superior Police Department reported.

• The Duluth Transit Authority diverted buses from regular routes for the evacuation.

• The National Weather Service said the smoke plume had reached Solon Springs, about 30 miles southeast of the refinery.

The initial blast shook a nearby golf course, rattled offices in Superior’s business district and sent thick, black smoke into the sky above the refinery, located across the Lake Su­pe­ri­or har­bor from Du­luth.

Six of 20 people injured were taken to the hospital, according to the Superior Fire Department.

“We had a huge boom and it came through and rattled the whole clubhouse,” said Allie Fuller, assistant operations manager at Nemadji Golf Course about half a mile south of the refinery. She said golfers on the course “got really scared,” but none were injured.

After the fire reignited around noon, the golf course was evacuated.

In a statement several hours after the initial explosion, the company said all workers were accounted for and emergency crews were on site.

“Husky’s first priority is the safety of its people, the community and emergency responders,” the company said. “There are injuries, which are being treated at hospital and on site.

“Regulatory authorities have been notified. Local air quality is being monitored. There is no danger to the public or local residents at this time,” the statement said.

Taylor Pedersen, president and CEO of the Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce, said he heard the first explosion from his office, located near the University of Wisconsin-Superior, about a mile from the refinery.

“There was one large boom,” he said. Smoke was still rising from the site at 11:32 a.m., he reported.

“We’re just trying to figure out what exactly happened, and of course keeping everyone involved in our prayers,” he said.

The oil refinery fire in Superior, Wis., threw thick, black smoke into the sky Thursday afternoon.

A­bout 180 peo­ple work at the re­fin­er­y, which was closed for cleaning at the time of the initial explosion. A spokeswoman for Superior Mayor Jim Paine said some of the injured may be employees of the cleaning vendor.

The refinery, built in 1950, was owned for decades by Murphy Oil, which bought it in 1958. Murphy sold it to Calumet Specialty Products in 2011 for $435 million, and Calumet sold it to Calgary-based Husky last year for $492 million.

In 2015, when Calumet owned the refinery, OSHA issued four citations to refinery, three of them for serious violations. The violations involved flammable and combustible liquids and hazardous waste operations and emergency response. Calumet was fined $21,000, but negotiated a settlement of $16,800.

The refinery is small, producing about 38,000 barrels per day. That’s about 10 percent of what Flint Hills’ large refinery in Rosemount produces, and less than 40 percent of the production at Andeavor’s refinery in St. Paul Park.

The Superior refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, motor oils and asphalt, primarily for local markets, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Staff writer Mike Hughlett contributed to this report.