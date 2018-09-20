Her's a Queen

Opening Friday: Britney Spears is the nominal subject of the final Red Eye show in its current home, which is becoming condos, and with founding members Steve Busa and Miriam Must, who are moving on to other ventures. Neal Medlyn's playful comedy, directed by Busa, begins with a focus on Britney but veers off into the writer's own history and our culture's obsession with celebrity. Must, a shape-shifter throughout the company's 35 years, will play herself, as well as Medlyn and Spears. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Red Eye, 15 W. 14th St., Mpls., $10-$20, 612-870-0309, redeyetheater.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT