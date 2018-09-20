Her's a Queen
Opening Friday: Britney Spears is the nominal subject of the final Red Eye show in its current home, which is becoming condos, and with founding members Steve Busa and Miriam Must, who are moving on to other ventures. Neal Medlyn's playful comedy, directed by Busa, begins with a focus on Britney but veers off into the writer's own history and our culture's obsession with celebrity. Must, a shape-shifter throughout the company's 35 years, will play herself, as well as Medlyn and Spears. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Red Eye, 15 W. 14th St., Mpls., $10-$20, 612-870-0309, redeyetheater.org.)
CHRIS HEWITT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Prince insiders dish on first album released from storied Paisley Park vault
The coveted 1983 recording features solo piano work and an embryonic "Purple Rain."
Music
J Balvin leads Latin Grammy noms with 8 nods, 1 with Beyonce
Reggaeton star J Balvin received eight Latin Grammy Award nominations on Thursday, including two for record of the year, one for album of the year and one for song of the year with Beyonce for their hit version of "Mi gente," also featuring Willy William.
Variety
The Latest: SC governor estimates losses at $1.2B
The Latest on Florence (all times local):
Movies
'Love, Gilda' is a lovely portrait of a beloved icon
Trailblazing comic is as relevant as ever in the Time's Up era.
National
Foreign government hackers target US senators, aides' Gmail
yet the Senate's security office is refusing to defend them, a lawmaker says.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.