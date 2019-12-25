Classic Champagne Cocktail

Serves 1.

Note: A truly classic recipe.

• 1 sugar cube

• Angostura biters

• Dry Champagne or sparkling wine, chilled

• 1 lemon twist

Directions

On a paper towel or in a dish, pour bitters over the sugar cube until soaked. Drop the sugar cube into a chilled flute. Slowly pour Champagne or sparkling wine over the cube. Do not stir. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Kir Royale

Serves 1.

Note: Crème de cassis is a sweet black currant liqueur. Experiment with this cocktail by trying other liqueurs. Sweet fruit liqueurs don’t require additional sweetener. If you use a dry liqueur, add a bitters-soaked sugar cube.

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) crème de cassis

• Sparkling wine, chilled

Directions

Pour the crème de cassis into a chilled flute. Fill the remainder of the glass with sparkling wine. Garnish with a lemon twist.

50th & France

Serves 1.

Note: From Tattersall Distilling.

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) fortified apple wine, such as Tattersall Pommeau

• 1/2 tbsp. maple syrup

• 4 oz. (1/2 c.) sparkling wine, chilled

Directions

Combine apple wine and maple syrup in a chilled flute and stir. Add sparkling wine. Do not stir.

Poinsettia

Serves 1.

Note: From Tattersall Distilling.

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) cranberry liqueur, such as Tattersall Cranberry Liqueur

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) orange liqueur, such as Tattersall Orange Crema

• 4 oz. (1/2 c.) sparkling wine, chilled

• 1 lemon twist, or 2 cranberries, or other optional garnish

Directions

Combine ingredients in a chilled flute. Do not stir. Garnish as desired.

Herbal Champagne Cocktail

Serves 1.

Note: From Dampfwerk Distilling.

• Bitters, any kind

• 1 sugar cube

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) herbal liqueur, such as Dampfwerk’s Helgo­lander

• Sparkling wine, chilled

Directions

On a paper towel or in a dish, pour bitters over the sugar cube until soaked. Drop the sugar cube into a chilled flute. Add herbal liqueur. Slowly pour sparkling wine over the cube. Do not stir.