Classic Champagne Cocktail
Serves 1.
Note: A truly classic recipe.
• 1 sugar cube
• Angostura biters
• Dry Champagne or sparkling wine, chilled
• 1 lemon twist
Directions
On a paper towel or in a dish, pour bitters over the sugar cube until soaked. Drop the sugar cube into a chilled flute. Slowly pour Champagne or sparkling wine over the cube. Do not stir. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Kir Royale
Serves 1.
Note: Crème de cassis is a sweet black currant liqueur. Experiment with this cocktail by trying other liqueurs. Sweet fruit liqueurs don’t require additional sweetener. If you use a dry liqueur, add a bitters-soaked sugar cube.
• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) crème de cassis
• Sparkling wine, chilled
Directions
Pour the crème de cassis into a chilled flute. Fill the remainder of the glass with sparkling wine. Garnish with a lemon twist.
50th & France
Serves 1.
Note: From Tattersall Distilling.
• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) fortified apple wine, such as Tattersall Pommeau
• 1/2 tbsp. maple syrup
• 4 oz. (1/2 c.) sparkling wine, chilled
Directions
Combine apple wine and maple syrup in a chilled flute and stir. Add sparkling wine. Do not stir.
Poinsettia
Serves 1.
Note: From Tattersall Distilling.
• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) cranberry liqueur, such as Tattersall Cranberry Liqueur
• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) orange liqueur, such as Tattersall Orange Crema
• 4 oz. (1/2 c.) sparkling wine, chilled
• 1 lemon twist, or 2 cranberries, or other optional garnish
Directions
Combine ingredients in a chilled flute. Do not stir. Garnish as desired.
Herbal Champagne Cocktail
Serves 1.
Note: From Dampfwerk Distilling.
• Bitters, any kind
• 1 sugar cube
• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) herbal liqueur, such as Dampfwerk’s Helgolander
• Sparkling wine, chilled
Directions
On a paper towel or in a dish, pour bitters over the sugar cube until soaked. Drop the sugar cube into a chilled flute. Add herbal liqueur. Slowly pour sparkling wine over the cube. Do not stir.