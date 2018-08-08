Sweet and Spicy Grilled Corn Relish

Makes 3 pints.

Note: Grilling the corn and red pepper gives this zippy relish a slight smokiness. For a fresh addition, stir in some sliced green onions immediately before serving on hot dogs, burgers, grilled fish or chicken, etc. From Meredith Deeds.

• 5 ears fresh corn, husks removed and rinsed

• 1 medium red bell pepper

• 2 tsp. cumin seeds

• 2 tsp. coriander seeds

• 1 c. apple cider vinegar

• 1/2 c. water

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 1 tbsp. mustard seeds

• 1 tsp. salt

• 3/4 tsp. smoked paprika

• 1 small red onion, finely chopped

• 1 to 3 serrano or jalapeño chiles, minced, to taste

• Thinly sliced green onions, optional

Directions

Prepare grill for high heat.

Place corn and red pepper directly on grill and cook, turning occasionally, until corn is lightly charred on all sides and fully tender and red pepper is completely charred, about 10 minutes total. Transfer corn to a cutting board and place peppers in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap.

When corn is cool enough to handle, cut the kernels off the cob. It should come to about 4 cups.

Using a paper towel, rub peppers to remove blackened skin, and discard. Remove the stem and seeds and chop the pepper.

In a small skillet, toast the cumin and coriander seeds over medium heat. The spices are toasted when you can smell their aroma, about 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer them immediately to a spice grinder or mortar and coarsely grind or crush them.

In a medium saucepan, combine vinegar, 1/2 cup water, sugar, mustard seeds, salt, smoked paprika and ground cumin and coriander, and bring to a boil. Stir until sugar has dissolved.

Reduce heat and simmer 3 minutes. Add onion and serrano chiles and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in corn and red pepper and simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat and pack into pint jars. Seal and allow to cool. Store in refrigerator.

When ready to use the relish, stir in about 1/4 cup green onions per pint, if desired.

Nutrition information per 2 tablespoons:

Calories 50 Fat 1 g Sodium 100 mg

Carbohydrates 10 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 carb.