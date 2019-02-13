Savory Dutch Baby With Fresh Herbs, Prosciutto and Parmesan

Serves 2 to 4.

Note: For the best texture and flavor, make the batter a few hours ahead or the previous night and store in a covered container in the refrigerator. Whole milk seems to work best in this batter, giving it the richness that lower-fat milk lacks. Vary the ingredients to suit your tastes. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/2 c. flour

• 1/2 c. whole milk (see Note)

• 2 eggs

• 1/2 tsp. fine salt

• 1/2 c. diced prosciutto

• 1/2 c. Parmesan or aged Gouda cheese, divided

• 1/4 c. finely chopped parsley

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

Directions

Put the flour, milk, eggs and salt into a blender and process for about 20 seconds, scraping down the sides occasionally. Pour into a bowl and set the batter aside to rest for at least 20 minutes or overnight, covered, in the refrigerator.

Put a 9- or 10-inch skillet in the oven and preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Stir the chopped prosciutto, cheese, parsley and thyme into the batter. Remove the hot skillet from the oven. Add the butter, swirl it around in the skillet as it melts, to coat the skillet. Quickly pour the batter into the skillet. Put the skillet into the oven. Bake until the Dutch baby is puffed and lightly browned across the top and dark brown on the sides and edges, about 15 to 20 minutes. Serve right from the pan or slide onto a platter and cut into pieces.

Variation: Omit prosciutto, cheese, parsley and thyme. Add 1 tablespoon white or brown sugar to batter. Drizzle hot Dutch baby with 2 to 3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice and dust with 2 to 3 tbsp. powdered sugar. Top with fresh berries and/or nuts, if desired.

Nutrition information per each of 4 servings:

Calories 250 Fat 15 g Sodium 790 mg

Carbohydrates 15 g Saturated fat 8g Total sugars 2 g

Protein 15 g Cholesterol 130 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 2 med.-fat protein, 1 fat.