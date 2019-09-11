Piperade With Coddled Eggs

Serves 2 to 4.

Note: In this simple one-pan dish, the eggs cook on top of the peppers and, when served, the soft yolks run into the luscious stew. Serve with crusty bread to sop up all the glorious juices. From Beth Dooley.

• Oil

• 1 large white onion, chopped

• 4 mixed bell peppers, seeded and chopped

• 1 to 2 Anaheim or mild chile pepper, seeded and chopped

• 3 garlic cloves, smashed

• 1/4 tsp. hot paprika, or more to taste

• 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar, to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 to 4 eggs

• Cracked black pepper for garnish

Directions

Film a skillet with the oil and set the pan over medium heat. Add the onion, peppers, and paprika and sauté.

Reduce the heat, cover the pan, and cook, stirring occasionally until the peppers are very soft, about 20 to 25 minutes. If the peppers begin to stick, add a little water as necessary. Season with the vinegar and salt and pepper to taste.

Crack the eggs over the peppers, cover the pan, and cook until the eggs are done to your preference, about 3 1/2 to 5 minutes. Remove the cover and serve immediately.