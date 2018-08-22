Moroccan Eggplant Zaalouk

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: Seasoned with garlic, paprika, cumin and cayenne, this is fabulous on bruschetta and pizza, stuffed into pita, and served alongside grilled lamb. Serve it warm, room temperature, or straight out of the fridge. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 medium or 3 small eggplants (about 1 1/2 lb. total)

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 lb. tomatoes, cut into chunks (about 2 c.)

• 1 large red bell pepper, seeded, cut into chunks

• 3 garlic cloves, crushed

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 tsp. sweet paprika

• Generous pinch cayenne, to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• Juice of 1/2 lemon, or more to taste

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

Directions

Peel the eggplant and cut into 1-inch chunks.

Heat the oil in a large skillet set over medium-low heat and add the eggplant, tomatoes, bell pepper and garlic, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables become soft, about 20 minutes.

Stir in cumin, paprika, cayenne, salt and pepper, crushing the eggplant with the back of a fork, so that it collapses and the peppers and tomatoes become very soft, another 10 minutes.

Season to taste with the lemon juice and stir in the cilantro.

Nutrition information per each of 8 servings:

Calories 95

Fat 7 g

Sodium 6 mg

Carbohydrates 8 g

Saturated fat 1 g

Total sugars 5 g

Protein 1 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ vegetable, 1 ½ fat.