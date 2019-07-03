Grilled Pizza With Salad

Makes 2 pizzas (serves 2 to 4).

Note: To set up a charcoal grill for this, build the fire on one side, so you have a hot and a cool side, and let the coals preheat until they are coated with white ash. Or preheat a gas grill on high, then reduce to medium, so you don't burn the pizza before it's cooked through. If making your own dough, it needs to be refrigerated overnight. If preferred, substitute homemade dough with 1 loaf of frozen Rhodes Whole Wheat Bread dough — or other frozen dough — thawed. From Robin Asbell.

Dough (see Note):

• 1 1/2 c. warm water

• 2 tsp. instant yeast

• 1 tsp. sugar

• 1 c. bread flour, or all-purpose, plus more for shaping

• 2 c. whole-wheat flour

• 1 tsp. salt

Toppings:

• 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 2 large onions, finely chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 4 oz. mixed greens, washed and dried

• 1 c. chopped tomato, drained if juicy

• 1/2 c. fresh basil, slivered

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 tsp. lemon zest

• Oil for the grate

• 1 c. shredded Parmesan cheese or nondairy alternative, if desired

Directions

To prepare the dough: The day before, place 1 1/2 cups warm water, yeast and sugar in a large storage tub and stir to mix. Let stand at room temperature until bubbly, about 10 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the flours and 1 teaspoon salt, and mix just until combined. Use your hands to mix the dough only until smooth, adding a little flour if it is sticking to your hands. Let the dough stand at room temperature for about an hour to double in size. Cover the tub and refrigerate overnight.

Two hours before dinner, take the dough out of the refrigerator. Divide the dough into 2 pieces and roughly shape each into an oval. Place the ovals on a floured counter and let them come to room temperature.

To prepare toppings: In a large sauté pan, drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil and place pan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and stir until hot and sizzling. Reduce the heat to medium-low and stir occasionally for about 10 minutes, until the onions are very soft and clear. Longer would be better, if you have time. Add the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and stir for another minute. Scrape into a medium bowl and reserve.

In a cup, whisk the remaining olive oil, lemon juice and zest. Place the mixed greens and tomatoes in a large bowl.

To cook the crusts: Preheat the grill to high, and pour a little oil in a cup to be used on the grill. Grab some tongs, a large metal spatula and large cutting board.

Lightly flour the cutting board. Flatten and stretch each of the ovals of dough to be about 7 by 12 inches and place them on the cutting board. Dip a paper towel into the oil and then, using the tongs, oil the grill grate.

Carefully place each portion of dough on the grill. Close the grill and reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 3 minutes, then uncover and use tongs to peek under the crust and look for grill marks. When the crust feels firm around the edges and is marked by the grill, flip the dough.

Quickly spread half of the onions and Parmesan on each pizza. Cover the grill again and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the pizzas from the grill and slide them onto a cutting board or baking sheet.

Toss the salad with the lemon dressing. Top the pizzas with the salad, slice and serve.

Nutrition information per each of 4 servings:

Calories 620 Fat 23 g Sodium 1,290 mg

Carbohydrates 82 g Saturated fat 7 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 25 g Cholesterol 20 mg Dietary fiber 10 g

Exchanges per serving: 4 starch, 1 ½ carb, 2 medium-fat protein, 2 fat.