Butternut Squash Panzanella

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: When the juicy tomatoes of summer are gone, switch your panzanella salad to one made with tender roasted squash. Butternut, or another soft squash, is perfect for this. Using a hearty whole-grain bread not only makes this higher in fiber and flavor, but the bread doesn't fall apart as quickly as white bread would. From Robin Asbell.

• 4 c. peeled and cubed butternut squash (about half of a 4-lb. squash)

• 6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 tsp. salt, divided

• 3 large slices whole wheat bread (3 c. cubed)

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 tbsp. capers, drained

• 1 garlic clove, pressed

• 2 c. arugula

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the butternut squash cubes on a sheet pan and drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle with half of the salt. Roast for 20 minutes, until the squash is tender when pierced with a knife. Let cool on a rack. When cooled, transfer to a large bowl, using a spatula to get all the flavorful oil from the pan into the bowl.

On another sheet pan, place the bread cubes, and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toss to coat, then bake for 10 minutes. The bread will be toasted but not completely dry. Let cool.

In a cup, combine the lemon juice, capers, garlic, remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

To the bowl of squash, add toasted bread, arugula and dressing. Toss gently to mix, then let stand for 5 to 10 minutes for the bread to soak up dressing, if desired. Serve the same day it is made.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 200 Fat 14 g Sodium 510 mg

Carbohydrates 17 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 3 fat.