Big Zucchini Pancake With Yogurt-Feta Sauce

Serves 6.

Note: In this savory skillet pancake, zucchini is the star, mixed with just enough egg and flour to bind it into a tender pancake. It is baked until golden and fragrant, ready to be dolloped with a yogurt-feta sauce that’s flecked with fresh dill. To avoid a soggy result, be sure to squeeze as much of the water out of the zucchini as possible. The pancake is best served just-cooked, but it can be made 1 to 2 days ahead and reheated in a 350-degree oven. The sauce may be made up to 3 days ahead and kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator. From Ellie Krieger.

For the sauce:

• 1/2 c. plain Greek yogurt (whole milk or low-fat)

• 1/3 c. crumbled feta cheese (1 3/4 oz.)

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh dill fronds

• 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 small clove garlic, finely grated or minced

For the pancake:

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for coating the pan

• 2 medium zucchini (1 lb. total), coarsely grated

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 2 eggs

• 1/2 medium onion, coarsely grated and drained

• 1/3 c. whole-wheat pastry flour or all-purpose flour

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Directions

To make the sauce: In a medium bowl, stir together the yogurt, feta, dill, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon olive oil and garlic. Refrigerate until you’re ready to serve.

To make the pancake: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees; position the rack in the middle. Brush a 10-inch, ovenproof nonstick or cast-iron skillet with a thin coat of oil.

Toss the zucchini with the 1/4 teaspoon salt in a colander set over a bowl and let drain for 15 minutes. With your hands, squeeze as much water as possible out of the zucchini. (You can save the water for another use, such as a soup, stew or stock.)

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, then add the strained zucchini and onion. Add the flour, 1 tablespoon oil, baking powder, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the pepper, and stir to combine. Pour the batter into the greased skillet and spread it evenly with a spoon.

Bake, about 30 minutes, until the pancake is set in the middle, browned on the edges and is golden brown on top. Transfer the pancake to a cutting board and allow to rest for 5 minutes before cutting into wedges. Serve right away with a dollop of the sauce on top or alongside.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 192 Fat 8 g

Sodium 224 mg Carbohydrates 20 g

Saturated fat 3 g Total sugar 4 g

Protein 10 g Cholesterol 119 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g