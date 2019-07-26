Tortilla Chips

Serves 4.

Note: Some air fryers require preheating; the Cuisinart model does not. From “The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook,” by Gina Homolka.

Salsa:

• 1/4 small onion

• 2 small garlic cloves

• 1/2 jalapeño, seeds and membranes removed

• 1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained

• Handful of fresh cilantro

• Juice of 1 lime

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Chips:

• 6 corn tortillas

• Olive oil spray

• 3/4 tsp. chile-lime seasoning salt (such as Tajin or Trader Joe’s)

Directions

For the salsa: In a food processor, combine the onion, garlic, jalapeño, tomatoes (including the juices), cilantro, lime juice and salt. Pulse a few times until combined and chunky (don’t overprocess). Transfer to a serving bowl.

For the chips: Spray both sides of the tortillas with oil. Stack the tortillas on top of each other so they line up. Using a large sharp knife, cut them in half, then in quarters, and once more so they are divided into 8 equal wedges each (48 total). Spread out on a work surface and season both sides with chile-lime salt.

Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees, if necessary.

Working in batches, arrange a single layer of the tortilla wedges in the air fryer basket. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, shaking the basket halfway, until golden and crisp (be careful not to burn them). (For a toaster oven-style air fryer, cook at 350 degrees for 4 to 5 minutes.) Let cool a few minutes before serving with the salsa.

Spiced SPF (Sweet Potato Fries) with Garlic Sour Cream Dip

Serves 2.

Note: From “Air Fry Every Day,” by Ben Mims.

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

• 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 tsp. chili powder

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1/2 tsp. mustard powder

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

• 2 medium sweet potatoes (about 10 ounces each), cut into wedges ½-inch thick and 3 inches long

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 2/3 c. sour cream

• 1 garlic clove, grated

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, paprika, salt, chili powder, cumin, turmeric, mustard powder and cayenne. Add the sweet potatoes, season with black pepper, and toss evenly to coat.

Transfer the sweet potatoes to the air fryer (save the bowl with the leftover oil and spices) and cook at 400 degrees, shaking the basket halfway through, until golden brown and crisp, about 15 minutes. Return the potato wedges to the reserved bowl and toss again while they are hot out of the fryer.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the sour cream and garlic. Season with salt and black pepper and transfer to a serving dish.

Serve the potato wedges hot with the garlic sour cream.

Fresh Herb and Cheddar Frittata

Serves 2.

Note: From “Every Day Easy Air Fryer” by Urvashi Pitre.

Vegetable oil, for greasing

• 4 large eggs

• 1/2 c. half-and-half

• 1/2 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

• 2 tbsp. chopped greens from green onions

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley or cilantro

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. black pepper

Directions

Generously grease a 7-inch round baking pan. Alternatively, line the bottom of the pan with a round of parchment paper cut to fit and spray the parchment and sides of the pan generously with vegetable oil spray.

In a large bowl, beat together the eggs and half-and-half. Stir in the cheese, green onions, parsley, salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Place the pan in the air-fryer basket. Set the air fryer to 300 degrees for 20 minutes, or until the eggs are set and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Serve the frittata warm or at room temperature.