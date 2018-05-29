A well-regarded annual ranking of 1,000 of the world’s universities is out, and the University of Minnesota is one of nine Big Ten schools landing among the top 50.

The U came in 35th on the list released Monday by the Center for World University Rankings.

The center, based in the United Arab Emirates, is a global consulting organization providing policy and strategic advice, and consulting services to governments and universities. It has been publishing the academic ranking of universities since 2012.

Others from the Big Ten in the top 50 were Michigan (18), Northwestern (23), Wisconsin (27), Illinois (32), Ohio State (40), Rutgers (41), Penn State (43) and Maryland (47).

One other school from Minnesota that made the list. Carleton College in Northfield came in 557th.

Eight of the top 10 universities are in the United States, with Harvard at No. 1, followed by Stanford and MIT.

The United States led with 213 universities in the top 1,000, followed by China (108), the United Kingdom (62), France (58), and Japan (56). Germany (54), Italy (45), Spain (38), South Korea (35), and Canada (28) round up the top 10 countries. In total, 61 nations have schools in the top 1,000.

The rankings are based on quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, research output and other factors.