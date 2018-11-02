With a month left in the regular season, some conference races have interesting division leaders. Here are five:

1. Virginia, ACC Coastal: Picked to finish seventh and last in the division, the Cavaliers (6-2, 4-1) are a half-game ahead of Virginia Tech, and the teams meet Nov. 23 in Blacksburg. Virginia must get by Pitt and Georgia Tech to stay in control.

2. Kentucky, SEC East: The Wildcats (7-1) are tied with Georgia at 5-1 atop the East, and they play the Bulldogs on Saturday in Lexington. Picked to finish fifth in the East, Kentucky can clinch the division with a win, as can Georgia.

3. Washington State, Pac-12 North: Wazzou (7-1, 4-1) is a half-game up on Washington, and the Cougars and Huskies meet for the Apple Cup on Nov. 23 in Pullman. WSU, which has beaten Stanford and Oregon, was picked to finish fifth.

4. Northwestern, Big Ten West: Wisconsin was the overwhelming favorite to win the West, but the Wildcats, picked to finish third, humbled the Badgers last week. Northwestern (5-3, 5-1) is 1½ games ahead of Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin.

5. Utah State, Mountain West Mountain: The Aggies (7-1, 4-0) are a half-game up on Boise State but must travel to meet the Broncos in the regular-season finale. Utah State showed its potential in a 38-31 loss at Michigan State in the season opener.