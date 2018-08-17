One of the best yet most infuriating persistent rumors about one of worst and most infuriating draft missteps in Minnesota history — David Kahn passing on Steph Curry in 2009 — is that the Wolves were worried that Curry wouldn't want to play for an NBA team in a cold-weather state where he couldn't play golf.

Curry brought this up in a 2014 interview with the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda, and he advanced that theory to a national audience again recently when he appeared on Bill Simmons' podcast.

"My guy David Kahn. I don't know where he's at right now," Curry said on the podcast. "I think the word on the street was that he didn't draft me because Minnesota is cold and I wouldn't be able to play as much golf so I'd be miserable."

Curry added that he doesn't know if the story is true, but that "I hope it's true because that's hilarious."

