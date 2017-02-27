Want to own a piece of architectural history? A house designed by the renowned Frank Lloyd Wright in St. Louis Park can be yours for $1.395 million. It’s one of only nine surviving Wright houses in Minnesota.

Built in 1960 when the Prairie School architect was almost 90, the house has many of the features that characterize his work, including a deep sloping eave, dramatic windows that showcase views of its meadow site, and even Wright-designed built-ins, including a desk and cabinets.

But it’s atypical in one respect — it’s one of the few Wright houses with a basement. The architect wasn’t thrilled about including one, according to the original owners, but the couple insisted they needed additional room for their four children.

The three-bedroom house has 2,647 square feet and is set on 3.77 acres at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac. It’s been with the original owners, now in their 90s, for nearly 60 years. The house has been on the market since last summer, and the price has been reduced $100,000. The Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell Banker Burnet, has the listing.

@Stribkimpalmer