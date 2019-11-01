Rochester

Christmas at the Historic Mayowood Mansion, featuring guided tours of the Charles Mayo mansion, which has been trimmed with decorations highlighting a Victorian Christmas, continues Tue.-Sun (closed Mon.) through Dec. 15. At the home once owned by Mayo, a founder of the Mayo Clinic, visitors can enjoy holiday traditions of a bygone era. All tours begin at the History Center of Olmsted County and reservations are required. Hours vary. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 3-11 (1-507-282-9447, tinyurl.com/yakwwo5s).

West Allis, Wis.

Holiday traditions abound during the annual Holiday Folk Fair International Festival Nov. 22-24 at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The event highlights traditions of dozens of ethnic groups and will feature a chef’s stage, a World Cafe, an international stage with live music and dance, a Milwaukee Public Museum display and other exhibits. Hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance for adults, $14 at the gate, $10 for ages 6-12 (folkfair.org).

Grand Marais, Minn.

The Winterers Gathering and Arctic Film Festival, Nov. 22-24 at the North House Folk School, gives visitors a look at the life of winterers, men who camped and worked at winter outposts in parts of North America. The event includes speakers, workshops, seminars, demonstrations, camping and films about arctic life, a chili feed and more. Saturday’s keynote speaker Bill Hanlon, a backcountry hunter, will talk about “Archaeology and the Hunt: Wild Sheep and Long Ago Person Found” at 7:30 p.m. Fees vary (tinyurl.com/yxuac37n).

Colleen A. Coles