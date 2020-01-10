International Falls, Minn.

A scavenger hunt, storytelling and games Thu. will kick off a weekend of winter fun during the 40th annual Ice Box Days. On Fri. an expo and exhibit will be held, and on Sat. you can join or watch runners for the annual Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run 5K and 10K races starting at 9 a.m. Also, night skiing, snowshoeing, skating, a longest-drive contest, frozen turkey bowling, smoosh races, fireworks and more can be enjoyed through next Sun. (tinyurl.com/yf9gp8oc).

SAUK city and Prairie DU SAC, WIS.

Birding enthusiasts can enjoy free eagle tours during the 34th annual Bald Eagle Watching Days Fri.-Sat. Visitors can watch the majestic birds that gather every winter in the towns along the Wisconsin River to hunt for fish and return to their nests. Live birds-of-prey presentations, children’s activities, exhibits, a wine tasting and more will be offered throughout the weekend (tinyurl.com/yjqhvta9; 1-800-683-2453). Ferry Bluff Eagle Council volunteers will also lead bus tours at 10 a.m. Saturdays through Feb. 15, $5 (free Jan. 18); call 1-608-643-6625 for reservations. Volunteers will help birders spot eagles and suggest other places to look for them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the Prairie du Sac overlook (tinyurl.com/yjng39qd).

Keokuk, Iowa

Another festival highlighting the national bird is the 36th annual Bald Eagle Appreciation Days held Sat.-next Sun. Activities and events will be offered on both days, including bird-watching along the Mississippi River, live raptor shows, exhibits and more at the River City Mall. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. (keokukiowatourism.org).

Colleen A. Coles