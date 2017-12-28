A 15-year-old girl missing since Dec. 15 and thought to have run away from her home in Roseville has been found safe, police said.
Amy Yolanda Severson had left home after an argument with family members. Her family did not hear from her and became increasingly concerned after she did not return home or contact them over the holidays
STAFF REPORT
