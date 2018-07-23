Legislators and law enforcement leaders from across the political spectrum expressed outrage on Monday and said Minnesota must do better, one day after the Star Tribune published a special report documenting chronic breakdowns in the way sexual assaults are investigated across the state.

“These stories of sexual assault are horrific,’’ said state Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee. “It’s indefensible that cases like these, with ample evidence, would go uninvestigated.’’

At a Capitol news conference, state Sen. Erin Murphy said she would make the issue a centerpiece of her campaign for governor this fall. Murphy, a St. Paul DFLer, proposed five reforms, including improved training for police investigators and legislation to ensure that all rape kits are tested.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, who led a review of rape investigations and prosecutions in his own jurisdiction earlier this year, said the Star Tribune’s findings mirror those of his team.

Choi said reform would not “happen overnight,’’ but added: “This is a start, because we’re calling out what isn’t happening, and asking the public: Is this what you want?”

The officials were responding to the first installment of a Star Tribune investigation, Denied Justice, which found pervasive failings in sexual assault investigations by law enforcement agencies across the state.

The analysis found hundreds of cases in which police departments failed to interview witnesses, collect evidence or even assign detectives to investigate rape allegations. A second installment will be published Thursday, with more to follow.

State Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, also a member of the Public Safety Committee, said she was “shocked and outraged’’ by the newspaper’s findings and said she expects her committee to address the issue in the next legislative session.

“It was just amazing to me,’’ Pappas said, “this seemed so ... 20 years ago.’’

Staff Report