Protesters will hold a march and rally Thursday afternoon ahead of the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Washington Redskins, urging the latter NFL team to stop using a name and mascot that they say is racist.

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum and Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are among the politicians expected to speak at the “Not Your Mascot” event hosted by a coalition of tribal governments, the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media (NCARSM) and other Native American organizations outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

The group will gather at Peavey Field Park in Minneapolis at 2 p.m. and begin the march at 4 p.m. to the Commons park in front of the stadium. The rally will start there at 5 p.m.

The last such protest in Minnesota took place in 2014, when at least 3,000 people gathered before another Vikings-Redskins game at TCF Bank Stadium. Washington’s owner Daniel Snyder has stated that he has no intention of changing the team’s name.