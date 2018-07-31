About 200 protesters decrying the fatal police shooting of Thurman Blevins blocked the light-rail tracks in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

The group, which gathered at the Hennepin County Government Center at 4:30 p.m., began marching down the light rail tracks shortly before 6 p.m. They stopped and formed a circle at 5th Street and Marquette Avenue, where passengers unloaded from stopped trains.

Chanting, participating in a moment of silence and taking a knee, the protesters continued on the tracks to Target Field, stopping again at 5th and Nicollet. The Twins started playing at 7:10 p.m.; the protesters gathered outside the field at around 7:30 p.m.

Metro Transit confirmed the blockage, tweeting: “Due to a demonstration in downtown Minneapolis, there may be delays for buses and both Blue Line and Green Line trains.”

It later said the lines were open again but said delays were likely on the trains and buses.

The protest comes one day after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined to file charges against the Minneapolis police officers, Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly, who shot Blevins on June 23 after a foot chase in north Minneapolis. Body camera footage showed that Blevins had a handgun when he was shot.