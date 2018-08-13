Plans for a food hall in Minneapolis’ Prospect Park neighborhood have evolved to include 287 apartments and a grocery store and possibly new office space.

As part of the first phase of development for a tract of land near Surly Brewing Co., Wall Development Co. wants to construct a three-building, mixed-use development. The proposal is scheduled to be discussed at Thursday’s planning commission committee of the whole meeting.

Patricia and John Wall, the pair behind Wall Development, announced last year their plans to create the Malcolm Yards Market food hall in the former Harris Machinery Co. building on the site.

“I think it’s going to be a very exciting new development in Minneapolis,” said Patricia Wall, in an interview Monday.

John Wall first started acquiring land in Prospect Park in 1999. He originally intended to create a research and development park dedicated to biotechnology. About two and a half years ago, the pair got the idea to create a food hall on the site, said Patricia Wall.

“I felt like we needed a food hall here,” Patricia Wall said about the Twin Cities.

Along with partner Eclectic Collective, which operates several food halls in the Denver area, Wall Development plans to have about 10 food vendors as well as manage a central bar. There would be a large outdoor seating area for guests to enjoy.

There would also be a greenway link on the northern edge of the property as well as a pedestrian-and-bike-friendly connection between the Prospect Park light rail station and the Surly brewery.

The Walls predict Malcolm Yards customers would likely visit Surly across the street and vice versa.

The apartment buildings would be six stories tall. The market-rate apartments with 145 units will have 33,000 square feet of commercial space that appears to be slated for a grocery store. The other 142-unit building will be exclusively affordable apartment units.

The project will offer more than 430 parking spaces with the majority provided in an underground parking garage.

Malcolm Yards Market is expected to open next year. Construction on the market-rate apartment building is expected to start next spring and opening in the summer of 2020. The affordable apartments will likely begin construction in 2020.

The three-building development is the first phase of the Malcolm Yards plan. The site is part of a 17-acre area of land owned by Wall Development.

“Future phases of development will continue to focus on jobs which the Prospect Park neighborhood and the city want to see,” said Jeff Ellerd, Wall’s director of project management.

The next phase of Malcolm Yards will likely include a mix of uses that could include offices, maker space or a company’s corporate headquarters.