Twin Cities fans not anxious to spend the $500-$1,000 for tickets to next month’s Celebration concert series at Paisley Park now have many options to catch the Revolution in other cities this year.

Prince’s old bandmates, who first reunited over three emotional nights last September at First Avenue, have extended their modest 2017 tour plans into a full-scale 24-gig outing scheduled through July and spread out from New York and Toronto to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Closest to home, there's a May 12 date confirmed at Madison’s Barrymore Theater. The full itinerary is listed below. Ticket info should be up soon via the band’s Facebook fan page or LiveNation.com.

Bassist BrownMark (Mark Brown) said in a statement, “When we played those [First Ave] shows, I choked up every single night. But now, I'm past that stage of it — now I'm looking at my happy times, remembering being a kid, joining this huge band and starting out a journey in my life I did not ever expect."

Word is Philadelphia singer Bilal, who nailed "The Beautiful Ones" during the Septembers concerts, will take part in at least some of these upcoming dates. The fan-shot video clip below shows Bilal with the band on another song you may remember.

In other tribute news, Prince’s early-’80s bandmates, Dez Dickerson and André Cymone, are taking part in a free public tribute to their late friend with Wyclef Jean of Fugees fame at next week’s South by Southwest Music Conference in Austin, Texas. The March 17 event will be preceded by a conference panel at the Austin Convention Center remembering Prince, who crashed Austin's big bash and made a big splash with a six-encore-filled performance in 2013.

Here is the Revolution’s full performance schedule:

April 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Celebration 2017 at Paisley Park

April 23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

April 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

April 27 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 28 – New York, NY @ B.B. King’s

April 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

April 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

May 3 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 4 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

May 12 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

May 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

May 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

May 18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

May 20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

May 21 – Toronto, Ont @ Phoenix Theatre

June 14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

June 15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

June 16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

June 17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

June 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

June 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

July 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

July 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox