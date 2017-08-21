The Prince museum is going on tour. Well, part of the museum’s collection is headed to London for a 21-day exhibit, starting Oct. 27.

“My Name Is Prince” is an exhibit featuring clothes, instruments and accessories that will be on display at the O2 arena, where Prince famously played for 21 nights in 2007.

Among the items on display will be the guitar he used on “American Bandstand” in 1980, outfits from his “Purple Rain” and “Lovesexy” tours, the cloud suit worn for the “Raspberry Beret” video, a pair of third-eye sunglasses and outfits he wore during the O2 concerts in 2007.

This exhibit is being done in cooperation with Prince’s estate and Paisley Park. Some of Prince’s siblings are expected to attend the show’s opening.

For more information, go to mynameisprince.co.uk.

JON BREAM