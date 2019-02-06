Celebration 2019, the third annual posthumous Prince event at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, will offer something old and something new.

The four-day Purple Fest in April will feature a rare discussion with former Prince manager Bob Cavallo, a performance by ex-Time guitarist Jesse Johnson and a live/video “Prince: In Concert on the Big Screen” at the Minneapolis Armory.

Unlike the first two Celebrations, this one will not coincide with the anniversary of the Minnesota icon’s death, April 21. Rather it will be held April 25-28.

The festivities will once again include performances by the Revolution, Prince’s heyday band, and the Funk Soldiers, an ensemble of NPG alums. There will be a series of panel discussions featuring such former Purple associates as photographer Jeff Katz, rapper TC Ellis, singer/actress Ingrid Chavez and executive Craig Rice.

Cavallo, who was Prince’s co-manager in the 1980s and co-producer of his films “Purple Rain” and “Under the Cherry Moon,” went on to chair Disney Music Group, working with such acts as Hilary Duff, Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus and Grace Potter. Prior to his managing Prince, Cavallo’s clients included Weather Report, Little Feat and Earth Wind & Fire.

Guitar star Johnson, who had his falling out with Prince and others in the Purple orbit, was last seen in the Twin Cities during the first Celebration in 2017 when he performed at Bunkers for three nights. Earlier that year, he also joined other members of the Time and Bruno Mars to perform a Prince tribute on the Grammy Awards.

At last year’s Celebration, “In Concert on the Big Screen” was a big hit at Target Center where a video of Prince in performance was accompanied by a well-rehearsed group of live NPG musicians.

This year’s live band on April 26 will include Ida Nielsen, Adrian Crutchfield, Renato Neto, Kat Dyson, Shelby J and Kirk Johnson.

Celebration tickets are available in two categories: VIP for $1,049 (plus $45 service fee) and general admission for $549 (plus $30 fee). Tickets can be purchased at officialpaisleypark.com.

Separate tickets for the big-screen concert also can be purchased at 11 a.m. Friday at armorymn.com. No prices have been announced yet.