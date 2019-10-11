Ninety minutes before President Donald Trump was set to address a crowd at Target Center in Minneapolis, his faithful waited in a line that crawled across several city blocks, snaked through downtown skyways and spilled into a packed parking lot, all of them eagerly hoping to score a seat inside.

A few blocks away, protesters gathered in masses, chanting and holding homemade signs with messages like: “So bad even introverts are here.”

Trump’s campaign on Thursday drew thousands to the city’s nucleus, from die-hard fans trying to catch a glimpse of the president to opponents calling for his prompt removal from office. The groups were split into two areas of downtown to prevent clashes before the event, a chain-link fence cordoning off several downtown blocks. Trump protesters spanning many generations filled the streets, some chanting “Lock him up!” and “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” Later in the evening, a few skirmishes broke out between protesters and Trump supporters, and police detained a few members of the pro-Trump group the Oath Keepers after they were reported to be carrying guns at their hotel, but they were searched and released. There were no other arrests as of 8:30 p.m., a police spokesman said.

Sara Witta, 50, of Edina, who runs a small graphic design company, was there with her husband, Jay, and her mother, 75-year-old Bonnie Safe, as the three prepared to enter Target Center to support Trump.

“There’s a swamp and it needs to be drained,” she said. “He’s disrupting what’s going on, the status quo, and they will do everything to get him out of the way.”

The three quickly became a target of protesters as they walked through the crowd.

A Trump supporter got in a fight with a protester after his hat was grabbed off his head outside the Target Center after President Donald Trump visited Minneapolis, Minn., for a campaign rally on October 10, 2019. The fight appeared to escalate when he started saying “hang Obama.”

“Shame on you!” the protesters screamed, many of them blowing whistles. “How does it feel to be a racist and a bigot?” another asked.

After making their way through the group, Sara Witta said: “I think that was the worst of society imaginable. … All are welcome here, unless you’re on the opposite side, then you’re not welcome.”

Bee Yang, 31, of Brooklyn Park, a Honeywell technician, said he was protesting because Trump was “running America down the drain.”

“We want him to be held accountable for all his criminal activity. He is surrounded by a bunch of criminals,” Yang said. “One sound is not loud but when we are all together, we echo.”

Sentiments about Trump were even evident miles from downtown, including at an overpass on Interstate 394 in St. Louis Park, where two people stood on each side of an “IMPEACH” sign and waved to the motorists below.

Mike Kulhanek of Rosemount, who is Latino, was also among the masses waiting to see the president. Kulhanek said he supports Trump primarily because of his stance on abortion.

Kulhanek said he also supports Trump’s immigration policies because he believes it’s safer for people to come to America legally, rather than being smuggled across the border by dangerous people.

Melissa Meyer-Thompson, 54, of Cannon Falls, held a sign that read “Trump is not Minnesota nice.”

“I thought this president doesn’t represent what I really feel like America is about, caring about other people,” she said.

Some warmth among adversaries punctuated the spikes of tension ahead of Trump’s appearance in one of the nation’s most Democratic of cities.

Trump supporter Tony Bolduc of Rogers, holding a sign that read “It starts with freedom, family and faith,” said he prefers being outside the arena and talking with protesters. Bring the angriest protester over to meet him, the 55-year-old Bolduc said, “and I bet we leave with a handshake, maybe a hug.”