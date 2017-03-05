A power failure Sunday has shut down the Minneapolis Central Library for the day, officials said.

The electrical outage struck shortly after 7 a.m. and was reported later in the morning by Hennepin County library officials on their website and Facebook.

Normal business hours for the downtown location on Sundays are noon to 5 p.m.

Repairs were underway and the library was "expected to open tomorrow morning, so we should be good," county spokeswoman Carolyn Marinan said.

The failure affected the operation of garage fans in the building, along with water circulation pumps and some fire suppression equipment, Marinan added.

The library this weekend has been hosting Geo: Code 2017, a two-day public conference designed to teach participants about government data and technology.

Conference officials said they would be wrapping up Sunday's session by 1 p.m. because of the power failure.