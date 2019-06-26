Jake Odorizzi will make his final start before the American League All-Star pitching staff is chosen Sunday when he takes the mound for the Twins tonight at Target Field (7:10, FSN) against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Odorizzi is 10-3 with a 2.58 ERA, and his opponent is a likely All-Star in Charlie Morton (8-1, 2.31).

With Max Kepler (elbow contusion) and Byron Buxton (wrist) out, the Twins will have an interesting outfield. Willians Astudillo is playing left, with Eddie Rosario moving to center and Jake Cave in right.

Kepler was hit by a pitch during the Twins' 9-4 victory on Tuesday night.

The All-Star starters will be named Thursday night after final balloting ends, and the Twins still have four candidates in the running.

Pitchers and reserves will be named Sunday.

The Rochester Red Wings announced pitcher Carlos Torres, released by the Tigers, has signed a minor league deal with the Twins. A 10-year major league veteran, Torres pitched in only four games before he was designated for assignment Saturday and elected free agency.

The Twins lineup tonight:

Luis Arraez, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, CF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Willians Astudillo, LF

Jason Castro, C

Jake Cave, RF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B