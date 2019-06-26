Miguel Sano knows what it’s like to lose a close election, and he remembers his teammates campaigning for him. So Tuesday, the Twins third baseman hung the jerseys of the Twins’ four All-Star finalists behind him, called over the television cameras and held an impromptu campaign rally.

“When you look at them, you see All-Stars, because they’re doing a great job, and they do the right things they need to do every day,” Sano said of Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario. “Right now is the time for everybody in Minnesota to start voting for these guys.”

Actually, 11 a.m. Wednesday is the time, the beginning of a 28-hour “final vote” window which will determine the starters for the July 9 game in Cleveland’s Progressive Field. Online ballots will be counted and winners revealed Thursday night. The runners-up are not guaranteed to make the team as reserves, as Sano did in 2017 when he was caught from behind by Jose Ramirez.

The All-Star election was the talk of the Twins’ clubhouse, especially given the possibility that they might send more than three players to the midsummer game for the first time since 1991.

“It’s mind-boggling that that many people logged into their phones and took the time out of their day to vote for me,” said Cron. “It’s very humbling and an honor for sure.”

Added Polanco, the only Twins player who led his position in the first round of voting, “I have good feelings” about the final vote, against Houston’s Carlos Correa and New York’s Gleyber Torres. “I want to be in the All-Star Game, and I want to win.”

Sano

Buxton takes batting practice

Byron Buxton took batting practice Tuesday, and will do so again Wednesday or Thursday, pushing back his return from the disabled list. Buxton, hit on the right wrist by a Brad Keller pitch June 14, was eligible to return to action Tuesday, but manager Rocco Baldelli made it clear the team wants to give him another few days to recover.

“There are a few spots in the [wrist] where he still feels the deep bruise, and it’s still maybe bothering him a little bit,” Baldelli said. The manager reiterated that the Twins have not decided whether to send the center fielder on a rehab assignment, though “the longer these things go, the more likely the odds go up just for needing to go out and get some at-bats.”

Meanwhile, Marwin Gonzalez did some running Tuesday and said his sore hamstring feels better, progress that Baldelli characterized as “75 percent” recovered. “The fact that he’s able to even be on his feet and run after undergoing a hamstring issue, that’s a very good thing,” Baldelli said.

And Ehire Adrianza, sidelined by “gastric issues” that have plagued him since childhood, pronounced himself ready to return once he is eligible Friday.

“I was feeling pretty weak. They’ve told me I’ve got to be better at eating,” said Adrianza, who suffers from ulcers. “No fried foods, that kind of stuff. More veggies.”

Etc.

• Max Kepler’s right elbow was swollen after he was hit by a Hunter Wood pitch in the fifth inning Tuesday, but X-rays showed no damage. Still, he’ll have a magnetic resonance imaging test on it Wednesday, just to make sure, Baldelli said. “He’s going to be uncomfortable for a little while, and have to work though this, but the initial testing came back with nothing overly serious,” the manager said. “We’re going to keep monitoring him.”

• Ronald Torreyes, the utility infielder who left Class AAA Rochester in early May to tend to undisclosed personal matters, returned to the organization and was assigned to Class A Fort Myers. In order to remove him from the restricted list, the Twins designated lefthanded reliever Gabriel Moya for assignment.

• Former Twins righthander Alex Meyer, who pitched only four games for them after being acquired in 2012 from Washington for outfielder Denard Span, announced his retirement from baseball after a long string of injuries.