Two thieves in hooded sweatshirts have filched a Salvation Army red kettle in Blaine, spurring police to seek the public’s help in catching them.

The suspects snatched the kettle Tuesday afternoon at the Cub Foods in the Northtown Mall. According to surveillance footage, the pair approached the kettle with a tool and cut it from its stand before fleeing.

Blaine police have posted the footage and a photo of the suspects’ vehicle on the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities said they’re not certain how much money was taken. But the suspects face charges that include theft, felony possession of theft tools and damage to property.

Anyone with information on the theft were asked to call Blaine police at 763-785-6168.